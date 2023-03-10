7-10 inches of snow predicted in northern Minnesota weekend storm

Are you ready for up to 10 inches of snow to fall this weekend?

How about just 6 inches?

Cass and Crow Wing counties are part of a winter storm watch March 11-12, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

That’s what could be in store as - ready or not - Cass and Crow Wing counties are now part of a winter storm watch that extends across the northern part of the state.

Up to 7-10 inches of snow is forecast by Sunday, March 12, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

We’re looking at upward of 2-4 inches for tomorrow (Saturday) morning from the 6 a.m. to noon time period and another 2-3 for the afternoon into evening. Krystal Kossen, meteorologist

Though not a traditional workday, snow could affect the morning and evening commutes Saturday, March 11, said Krystal Kossen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The area may see afternoon and evening flurries Friday, otherwise the snow is mainly done for Friday.

“This next system is supposed to move in after midnight tonight,” Kossen said Friday morning, and really ramp up Saturday morning.

“We’re looking at upward of 2-4 inches for tomorrow (Saturday) morning from the 6 a.m. to noon time period,” Kossen said, “and another 2-3 for the afternoon into evening.”

Snow will continue Sunday, but should start tapering off Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

At isolated times and in isolated spots, an inch of snow an hour is possible, Kossen said.

Cass and Crow Wing counties have a good chance to receive more than 6 inches of snow March 11-12, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

The snow is expected to move in from the west Saturday, and is forecast to end from west to east Sunday into Sunday night, according to a Friday morning emailed briefing from the National Weather Service in Duluth.

A wide swath of 6-plus inches of snow is expected.

Northern Crow Wing County and Cass County have an 88% chance of 6 inches or more snow through Sunday night, the weather service said.

Snowfall rates are expected to be heaviest Saturday morning and afternoon with 8 inches expected in Brainerd.

Forecast

Friday, March 10: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind around 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind around 10 mph. Friday night: Snow likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday, March 11: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. High near 30. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is possible.

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. High near 30. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is possible. Saturday night: Snow. Low around 22. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Snow. Low around 22. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible. Sunday, March 12: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth.

