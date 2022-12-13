6-10 inches of snow forecast for Brainerd lakes area

A complex winter storm appears intent on giving Brainerd lakes area residents and beyond the gift of a white Christmas.

"By (Wednesday) morning, somewhere around probably 4-6 inches of snow for the Brainerd area and then we'll add maybe another 3-4 on top of that," Patrick Ayd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said during a Tuesday morning phone interview. "We seem to be kind of trending in that 6- to 10-inch range "

Driving will be very difficult. You won't have much traction at all.

The worst conditions were forecast for Tuesday night through the day Wednesday, but off and on snowfall will continue through the end of the work week.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for much of the state, including a winter storm warning that includes Crow Wing and Cass counties. Rain or freezing rain mixing in could affect snow totals, the weather service said.

The winter storm was expected to persist starting around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. There will likely be a short break Wednesday afternoon before it picks up and continues through 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Additional, lighter snowfall is expected through Saturday.

Snow totals and severity will increase to the east, possibly accumulating 1-2 feet in areas to the northeast from the Twin Ports to Grand Portage, according to the National Weather Service.

During the early part of the storm, snow will likely include freezing rain with wet, heavy snow moving in.

We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else.

The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service predicts difficult Wednesday morning commutes across much of the northern part of the state.

"Driving will be very difficult," meteorologist Jonathan Wolfe said Monday, Dec. 12. "You won't have much traction at all."

"Primary impacts will be on roadways," Ayd said. "It will be a very wet, heavy snow that doesn't have a lot of traction to it if you're trying to travel. It could maybe include some sporadic power outages given the heavy nature of the snow and possible wind gusts around 25 mph or so."

Snow removal should be done with care to prevent injury.

"We're talking snow that is more like concrete than anything else," meteorologist Ketzel Levens said during a media webinar Monday, Dec. 12. "It will have freezing rain mixed into it as well. That can be a health risk. It could be snow that puts your heart at risk. It can put a big strain on the back as well. We want to make sure people stay hydrated and take frequent breaks."

Motorists are advised to be make safe, smart decisions.

"If you don't have to travel, don't," Ayd said. "If you absolutely have to travel, make sure you have a winter survival kit. Make sure you have someone who is aware of your travel plans and that your cellphone is charged. Make sure you're dressing for the weather outside the car, not inside the car, and have plenty of gas. One of the things that causes some of the most problems is people using cruise control. Just don't use cruise control in winter driving conditions."

Likely more to the northeast, winds in the 40 mph range combined with snow loads could result in downed tree branches or power lines.

Forecast

Wednesday: Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain between 4 and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible.

Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain between 4 and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible. Wednesday night: Chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.

Chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible. Thursday: Snow. High near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible.

Snow. High near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible. Thursday night: Snow. Low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.

Snow. Low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible. Friday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Friday night: Snow likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Snow likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday: Chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday night: A slight chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

