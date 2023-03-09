99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

55-plus driver discount classes offered in Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Crosslake

These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 01:57 PM

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Crosslake Community Center.

Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.

This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance.

These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Polar Plunge 2023_4999.JPG
Local
Polar Plunge in Breezy Point raises $46,524 for Special Olympics Minnesota
March 09, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ice Tee Open 2023_5063.JPG
Local
Golf on ice event raises $54,000 for Camp Knutson in Crosslake
March 09, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes Jeanie Haurum with Jobey Tvedt March 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes eighth grader wins city flag design contest
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-crosslake-st-pats-cover.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 09, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
The Pequot Lakes girls' basketball celebrates a basket against Duluth Marshall in the Section 7-2A Semifinals on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Romano Gym at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Top-seeded Patriots return to section final with win
March 08, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr