55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses:
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Pequot Lakes Public Library.
Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22.
For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
