99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes

These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 08, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses:

  • From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
  • From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Pequot Lakes Public Library.

Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22.

For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

Related Topics: EVENTSPEQUOT LAKESNISSWACROSSLAKE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Eggs and issues (46).JPG
Local
Brainerd lakes area legislators call for community help reaching Democrats
Area Republican legislators address the challenges that come with being in the minority of a legislative body
February 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Tina Smith
Local
Guest Opinion: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reflects on 2022 and looks ahead into 2023
Inflation Reduction Act, infrastructure and manufacturing touted
February 07, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Tina Smith
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston
Academic achievements recognized
February 07, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
020723-women-health-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announces ladies health night out in Nisswa
Event will discuss the impact of health and life circumstances on sex drive.
February 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal