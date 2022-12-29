55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Crosslake Community Center.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22.
For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
Pine River-Backus High School graduate refused to give up on dream to open a child care center
Council member attends final meeting after not seeking reelection
Donation opportunity offered Jan. 4 in Hackensack
Exclusive
Logging history that eluded researchers for decades finally getting attention.