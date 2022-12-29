99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa

These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 29, 2022 04:01 PM
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Crosslake Community Center.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22.

For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
