News | Local
News reporting
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Nisswa, Pine River, Pequot Lakes

These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 29, 2022 04:01 PM
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following area 55+ driver discount courses:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
  • Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Pine River State Bank in Pine River.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.

Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

