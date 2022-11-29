55-plus driver discount classes offered in Nisswa, Pine River, Pequot Lakes
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following area 55+ driver discount courses:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Pine River State Bank in Pine River.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.
Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
