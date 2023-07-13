Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
55-plus driver discount classes offered in area cities

Four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount

PineandLakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer the following 55+ driver discount courses in area cities:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.
  • Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Pine River State Bank in Pine River.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Crosslake Community Center.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Pequot Lakes Public Library.

Some courses are also available online at mnsafetycenter.org.
This class will save eligible drivers up to 10% on their auto insurance. These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.

Cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

