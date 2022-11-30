50 grams of suspected methamphetamine seized in Backus arrest

BACKUS — A Backus man, 60, was arrested on drug charges Nov. 26 after Cass County sheriff's deputies used a K9 during a traffic stop and found suspected methamphetamine.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release that at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 26, deputies conducted the traffic stop in Pine River Township in rural Backus.

A K9 was used during the traffic stop and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on charges relating to possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Formal charges were pending and the investigation continues.