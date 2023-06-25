5 Pequot Lakes veterans receive Quilts of Honor

PEQUOT LAKES — Five veterans from the Pequot Lakes American Legion were thrilled to receive Quilts of Honor during a presentation Saturday, June 17, in the newly remodeled back room at the Legion.

Although we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend our freedoms, it is our honor to present these quilts to you. Beth Medeiros, Pequot Lakes American Legion commander

Receiving quilts made by the Happy Scrappers, a group that meets weekly at Blue Ribbon Stitchin', owned by Pequot Lakes American Legion Commander Beth Medeiros, were:

Rick Arrigoni, U.S. Marine Corps (Vietnam).

U.S. Marine Corps (Vietnam). Alan Olson, U.S. Army (Vietnam).

U.S. Army (Vietnam). Larrie Norris, U.S. Air Force (Korea).

U.S. Air Force (Korea). Mike Thompson, U.S. Air Force (Vietnam).

U.S. Air Force (Vietnam). Mike Sorvick, U.S. Army (Vietnam).

Our hope is that this quilt will provide comfort, love and healing because you have given so much. Beth Medeiros, Pequot Lakes American Legion commander

"The Quilts of Honor was founded by Gail Belmont, an Army veteran who recognized a need to show gratitude to those who served their country, such as you," Medeiros told the veterans during the presentation.

"Although we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend our freedoms, it is our honor to present these quilts to you," she said before each veteran received his quilt. "Our hope is that this quilt will provide comfort, love and healing because you have given so much."

The quilts presentation was part of a day to celebrate the Pequot Lakes American Legion's centennial celebration .

Other events included a flag retirement ceremony, bar bingo and corn hole tournament, minnow races and mega meat raffle. The Pequot Lakes Fire District said in a Facebook post this was the biggest and most successful meat raffle yet.

The fire district hosts meat raffles at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the the Legion.

The Pequot Lakes American Legion celebrated its centennial Saturday, June 17, 2023. Outside, people lined up for $5 hamburgers or brats with chips. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.