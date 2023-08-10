Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

4 smart salting trainings to be held in Cass and Crow Wing counties

Program is aimed at governments, businesses and individuals

081023-smart-salting-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing and Cass Soil and Water Conservation Districts are hosting a series of four training courses for winter maintenance professionals, businesses and residents on how to improve salt efficiency to minimize the impacts of salt to the environment.

Read more local area news

The training(s) will be hosted in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Training dates and locations include:

  • Aug. 15: Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Brainerd.
  • Aug. 16: Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cass County Land Department Building in Backus.
  • Aug. 29: Smart Salting for Property Management (virtual), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The online link will be sent to participants before training.
  • Sept. 28: Smart Salting for Parking Lots and Sidewalks (virtual), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The online link will be sent to participants before training.
Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Participants will receive certification credit for attending and should RSVP by Friday, Aug. 11, through https://www.eventbrite.com/o/crow-wing-soil-and-water-conservation-district-64793833003.

For more information, call 218-828-6197, email adam@cwswcd.org or visit https://www.cwswcd.org.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Ivy.JPG
Community
Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Fritz Loven Park bridge Aug. 7, 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Larger, two-lane bridge chosen for Fritz Loven Park replacement in Lake Shore
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
081023-ask-a-trooper-tires.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How important are good tires?
8h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Ivy.JPG
Community
Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival features fun with chokecherries
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Community
Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
2d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler