4 smart salting trainings to be held in Cass and Crow Wing counties

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing and Cass Soil and Water Conservation Districts are hosting a series of four training courses for winter maintenance professionals, businesses and residents on how to improve salt efficiency to minimize the impacts of salt to the environment.

Read more local area news





The training(s) will be hosted in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Training dates and locations include:

Aug. 15: Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Brainerd.

Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Brainerd. Aug. 16: Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cass County Land Department Building in Backus.

Smart Salting for Roads (in person), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cass County Land Department Building in Backus. Aug. 29: Smart Salting for Property Management (virtual), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The online link will be sent to participants before training.

Smart Salting for Property Management (virtual), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The online link will be sent to participants before training. Sept. 28: Smart Salting for Parking Lots and Sidewalks (virtual), 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The online link will be sent to participants before training.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Participants will receive certification credit for attending and should RSVP by Friday, Aug. 11, through https://www.eventbrite.com/o/crow-wing-soil-and-water-conservation-district-64793833003.

For more information, call 218-828-6197, email adam@cwswcd.org or visit https://www.cwswcd.org.