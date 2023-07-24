Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
4-H Drill Team to perform Aug. 1-2 at Brainerd fairgrounds

Regional competition Aug. 6 will determine State Fair participants

071523-reining-chaos-sunburst.jpg
Submitted photo by Dana Larson.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Reining Chaos 4H Drill Team is seven members strong and will attend regional competition Aug. 6 at the Kuka Equestrian Center in Maple Plain.

In preparation for regionals, Reining Chaos will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at the Crow Wing County Fair's Burgwald Arena in Brainerd. A successful competition at regionals will result in the opportunity to compete at the Minnesota State 4H Horse Show in September.

Led by veteran coach Haley Hins, who has been at the helm of Reining Chaos since its creation, riders and their horses are Amber Hidde (captain) riding Flashy, Shelby Mulroy (captain) riding Brandy, Alexis Triebenbach riding Copper, Kali Mulroy riding Foxy, Charlotte Satterfield riding Snickers, Avery Larson riding Amigo and Holly Bergin riding Jessie.

All are returning members from last season.

4H Drill Team is an event in which a team of riders performs maneuvers choreographed to music, and is judged based on quality of required maneuvers, presentation, timing and coordination of the team, difficulty, uniqueness, horsemanship and crowd appeal.

The team started meeting in March to choose music and choreograph their routine.

Reining Chaos will compete in the Large Freestyle division, which is for teams of seven to 12 riders who create their own 8- to 10-minute routines, including at least three of six required maneuvers.

Other 4H Drill Team events are Small Freestyle (for four to six riders), Quad (four riders in English tack) and Compulsory for six to 12 riders who all perform the same prewritten routine.

Reining Chaos has two practice nights left before the Crow Wing County Fair performances and regionals. Practices are scheduled from 6-8 p.m., with warmup time at 5 p.m., Wednesdays, July 19 and 26.

