34 volunteers donate at Pine River blood drive

Next drive is June 14.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER. – The Pine River community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on March 21 at Lifehouse Coffee which helped collect a total of 35 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 34 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 29 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 21. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Donald Norman, who coordinated the drive, the Pine River Lions which sponsored the blood drive, and Lifehouse Coffee which provided the location.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on June 14.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org /health

