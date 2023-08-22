$34,000 in donations, grants fund Crosslake's newest park

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake’s newest park received a fundraising goal of $34,000 through donations and grants, the Crosslake City Council learned at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14.

Alden Hardwick, of the Parks and Library Foundation, said the city received over 60 donations and continues to receive donations for the Pine River Overlook Park .

In routine business Monday, the council:

Was introduced to the police department’s administrative assistant who was recently hired. Jennifer LeBlanc, of Crosslake, has seven years of experience as a police administrative assistant and eight years of experience as a dispatcher.

Held a public hearing and then approved a request from David and Pamela Webster, who live on Whitefish Avenue, to relocate a road right of way. No one from the public spoke.

Rescinded last month’s agreement to seek proposals from landscapers for the future roundabout at County State Aid Highways 66 and 3 at the request of Pat Netko, of the Crosslakers, who said now is not the time to do so. Netko had made the request last month but then learned new information.

Accepted donations from the PAL Foundation of $14,819 for the Pine River Overlook Park, $242.50 for a community activity area, $695 for benches and $89.90 for the community garden; $4,718 from the Crosslake Firefighters Relief Association for a sauna; $47.96 from Jan Albrecht for the summer reading program; and a $30 anonymous donation for a cart tour.

Had discussion about a possible moratorium on pole buildings after hearing of complaints of aesthetics of such buildings. Planning and zoning will look into issues, including possible architectural standards.

Heard the LAKE Foundation (Lakes Area Kids Enrichment Foundation) plans to raise funds for a feasibility study for a sidewalk.

Approved the city administrator’s contract after mediation in June.

Set budget meetings for Wednesdays, Aug. 23 (1 p.m.), Aug. 30, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 (all at 9 a.m.) at city hall. The council will set a preliminary levy at the regular meeting Sept. 11 (7 p.m.) and a final levy at the regular meeting Dec. 11 (6 p.m.).

Named an unnamed road — Bizaan Road.

Public safety

The council received a thank you letter from Calvin and Shirley Wallin, whom two Crosslake firefighters helped during the funeral for Fargo police officer Jake Wallin, their relative.

For July, Crosslake police reported 328 incidents in Crosslake and 63 in Mission Township.

Crosslake activity included two burglaries, two damage to property accidents, 38 emergency medical services calls, three fires, one personal injury accident and eight property damage accidents. Police reported three arrests, 96 traffic warnings and 16 traffic citations.

Mission Township activity included two damage to property, one property damage accident, eight traffic citations and 41 traffic warnings.

The fire department had 61 incidents in July, including 37 medical assists, one motor vehicle accident with injuries and one building fire.

