3-5 inches of snow predicted with March 1 storm

The Brainerd lakes area is expected to receive another 3-5 inches of snow from a fast moving storm Wednesday, March 1, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth.

"We're expecting kind of a quick moving system to pass through starting right after midnight tonight, right around midnight, and then kind of lasting, especially through tomorrow morning," Josh Sandstrom, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said Tuesday afternoon. "And then we'll start to see the snow kind of taper off tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday afternoon."

Crow Wing and Cass counties are part of a winter weather advisory.

This is expected to have some travel impacts for those on their Wednesday morning commute. Josh Sandstrom

The National Weather Service advisory predicts the snow concluding around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but it will start tapering off around 10 a.m., Sandstrom said.

Though they have not been pinpointed, there may be some very small areas of the state hit with more than the predicted 3-5 inches. This could include neighborhoods near Brainerd.

The storm is expected to impact early morning travel in the area.

"This is expected to have some travel impacts for those on their Wednesday morning commute," Sandstrom said. "So it's definitely one of those situations where you'll want to allow some extra time for getting to whatever your destination is getting to work, getting to school, that sort of thing, just because we're expecting snow to be falling for that morning commute and expect some lower visibility, some snow covered roads, that whole whole thing."

It's going to be roughly a 12-hour period. Josh Sandstrom

This storm is expected to be less severe than others.

"This isn't like some of the bigger storms we can get like the Colorado lows that approach from the southwest from Colorado or some of those areas that pull up Gulf of Mexico moisture," Sandstrom said. "Those kinds of storms can dump 6-12 inches or more on us.

"This is this is a little bit closer to a clipper system. It's kind of moving in roughly from the west and so we're not going to see quite as much moisture with it," he said "And we're not going to see it lasting for quite as long. It's going to be roughly a 12-hour period."

Sandstrom predicted highs in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday. As a result, snow will not be dry and fluffy as it can be with colder weather, but it will not be as heavy and wet as some storms when the temperatures are higher.

During the storm, the area may experience up to 25 mph wind gusts.

So we're going to be seeing some warmer temperatures and probably melting some of the snow away. Josh Sandstrom

The rest of the week appears to be warming up, possibly undoing any of Wednesday's accumulated snow.

"As we go through the rest of the week, we're kind of looking at temperatures continuing to warm up," Sandstrom said. "So we'll see some kind of quieter weather and then temperatures warming up. Once we get into Friday and into the weekend we'll probably see some mid 30s or so. So we're going to be seeing some warmer temperatures and probably melting some of the snow away."

