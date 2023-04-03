2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year nominations now being accepted

NISSWA — The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has recognized 35 individuals as Nisswa Citizen of the Year for their contributions to the community, and is now accepting nominations for the award.

Nominees should be outstanding stewards of Nisswa, demonstrating passion and commitment toward the betterment of their community. Those nominated do not need to be Chamber members, nor do they need to be citizens of Nisswa. Summer residents qualify.

Those interested in nominating a candidate should submit a written letter, postmarked no later than Friday, April 7, or emailed/dropped off by Tuesday, April 11. The letter should reveal the core reasons suggesting a particular nominee be selected as this year’s winner. The writer must also submit their own address and telephone number, should more information be requested on behalf of the nominee.

Letters and contact information should be mailed to the 2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year Selection Committee, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 185, Nisswa, MN 56468. Letters can also be emailed to info@nisswa,com, or dropped off at our office during business hours.

The winner will be selected by a committee consisting of three past Citizen of the Year winners and two Nisswa Chamber Board members. The 2023 Citizen of the Year will be recognized at the Nisswa Chamber Membership Dinner.

Previous Nisswa Citizens of the Year include: Tina Foster 2022, Lee Seipp 2021, Bill Mattson 2019, John Wallin 2018, Lynn Fairbanks 2016-17, Mike Burns 2015, Ted Dullum 2014, Debra Cruz 2013, John & Cindy Terwilliger 2012, Penny Stumvoll 2011, Teresa Faust 2010, Ted Schaefer 2009, Richard Geike 2008, Mark Ulm 2007, Lenny Hodgson 2006, George Holtan 2005, Wendell “Del” Draves 2004, Robert “Bob” Holland 2003, Dick Carlson 2002, Ingrid Anderson 2001, Harold Kraus 2000, Jerry and Ruth Peltier 1999, Mark Ronnei 1998, Bernice Hinkie 1997, Bob Sheplee 1996, Terry McCaughey 1995, Jack Warden 1994, Marv Koep 1993, Howard Wallentine 1992, Bob Hurst 1991, Dick Cook 1990, Jim Dullum 1989, and Scott Mike Thurlow 1988. **2016- 17: Timeframe switched from being recognized in the Fall of 2016 to a spring recognition for 2018. Lynn Fairbanks served a year and a half as Citizen of the Year.