2023 Minnesota hunting regulations available online

Printed copies delayed until end of August

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Hunters and trappers can find the 2023 Minnesota hunting and trapping regulations on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting .

The printed version of the regulations will be available later than expected, near the end August.

To ensure hunters have the information they need to plan their hunt while awaiting printed regulations, the Minnesota DNR sent materials to hunting license agents across the state to distribute to customers.

These materials highlight upcoming deadlines that some hunters may need to meet before the printed regulations books will be delivered.

The deadline to apply for the special archery hunts, the Camp Ripley archery hunt, special youth hunts and the prairie chicken season is Friday, Aug. 18.

Hunters have through Thursday, Sept. 7, to apply for permits to harvest antlerless deer in antlerless lottery areas, and for special firearm or muzzleloader special hunts.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
