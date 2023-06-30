2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting opens July 1

Voting in the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest begins Saturday, July 1, and will remain open through July 31.
Visit
brainerddispatch.com/bestofbrainerdlakes
to see a complete list of nominees and vote for your favorites. Bookmark the voting site and visit daily to cast your votes.
Voting is open to one vote per category per day, with 105 categories this year.
