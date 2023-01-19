2022 Pine River-Backus School Teacher of the Year always knew she'd be an educator

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus School teachers chose fifth-grade teacher Leah Freeman from among their peers as their Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Freeman, formerly Leah Wangberg, is a 2002 Pine River-Backus High School graduate. Her mother, Lynn Wangberg, taught first and second grades at the Backus campus of Pine River-Backus Elementary School and then eighth grade English at Pine River-Backus High School.

After being selected as the 2022 Pine River-Backus Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Leah Freeman had to fan herself before giving a short speech. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Her example set Freeman on a path toward education from a young age.

"I knew since I was 5 I was going to be a teacher," Freeman said. "Every piece of writing I kept through my elementary career and junior high school had my plans of being a teacher."

Freeman remembered when she was very young setting up all her dolls and stuffed animals in a play classroom that she would teach. As she got older, she volunteered as often as she could to help in her mother's classroom and those of the teachers in Backus and then in Pine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was such a fun, tight-knit community," Freeman said. "I would help any teachers that needed or wanted it, so I basically grew up in the school in my mom's classroom."

She always planned to be an elementary teacher. Though she was initially surprised to land in fifth grade, Freeman said she wouldn't have it any other way.

Freeman might be a familiar face due to her years of involvement in multiple sports in high school.

"I was involved in almost everything I could possibly be involved in with sports," Freeman said. "I played volleyball, basketball and softball for PR-B throughout my career there and built some really strong relationships there. I had some great coaches and that was the beginning of my love for sports."

Just to even be on that list of nominations is the best feeling. Like I said earlier, I feel extremely lucky my daughters get to have them as teachers. I feel lucky to be part of the PR-B community. It's such an honor, Leah Freeman

Freeman and teammates were section winners a couple times, though they didn't make it to state.

She continued playing volleyball and basketball in college. Her first two years were at Itasca Community College. She finished her degree at Bemidji State University.

After college she served as a long-term substitute at Pine River-Backus Schools before coaching and teaching at Climax-Fisher Schools for nine years.

She then returned to her alma mater, the Pine River-Backus School District, where her own children - two daughters, one in third grade and one in first grade - are educated by her colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are both as active in sports at PR-B, as much as they can be at their age," Freeman said. "I feel very lucky my girls go to the same school I teach at. They will get some of the best teachers around as they continue their career through school."

Freeman said others tell her that her teaching style is very reminiscent of her mother's style. Part of that, she said, is because of the way she builds relationships with every student. This was one of the attributes noted in her nomination.

"Every kid she teaches develops a strong, positive relationship with her," the nomination reads.



As an example, Freeman has a sheet near the door of her classroom where PR-B students may write down an event or activity, such as a sports game they will be participating in. She works hard to attend as many of them as she can.

"I've traveled to Crosslake, I drove to Staples and Sebeka to watch their various events," Freeman said. "They tell me where it is, when it is and I've hit around 90% of those things they write down."

Freeman was aware that she was one of the top two nominations. She had the chance to read some of the nominations ahead of time and felt overwhelmingly grateful.

Michael Lupella, emcee for the PR-B Teacher of the Year announcement Wednesday, Jan. 11, read the nominations just before announcing the winner. That was when Freeman got a clue it might be her.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were some very specific statements that likely stuck out.

"She works tirelessly to improve her class, making it both exciting and educational for everyone. The work she puts in shows in her MCA results as well as the progress these kids make in reading and writing while learning from her every year," the nomination read.

I knew since I was 5 I was going to be a teacher. Every piece of writing I kept through my elementary career and junior high school had my plans of being a teacher. Leah Freeman

"I kind of started to recognize those comments from the original nomination," Freeman said. "I am just so incredibly honored and overwhelmed. I see firsthand every day the passion and love so many of my colleagues put in.

“Just to even be on that list of nominations is the best feeling. Like I said earlier, I feel extremely lucky my daughters get to have them as teachers. I feel lucky to be part of the PR-B community. It's such an honor,” she said.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.