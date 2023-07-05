150 years of history - Pine River is ready to celebrate its past

PINE RIVER — In 150 years, the city of Pine River has come a long way from a community simply built around logging to a town on the verge of a second heyday.

Submitted

The city is prepared to celebrate that history and its sesquicentennial with a variety of events Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8.

Read more about Pine River's 150th Celebration







While Minnesota was booming with the lumber industry, a "peppery Scotsman" set up shop on a river dubbed "the pine" for its proximity to what was believed to be the richest stand of timber in the "Old Northwest," according to "Logsleds to Snowmobiles," Pine River's centennial history book published in 1973.

George Angus Barclay's trading post went up on an 840-acre section of land near a major trail and two major river tributaries — the south fork of the river and Norway Brook. Barclay paid $1.25 per acre, according to "Logsleds."

Barclay had a business partner in constructing the trading post — Dennis McNannie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barclay's post became a popular respite from work, eventually growing into a ranch and then a hotel. When the Northern Pacific Railway bridged the Mississippi and stretched northward two years later, Barclay's post became the first permanent post on the river and along the railroad.

George Angus Barclay's hotel is not around to be part of the Pine River 150th Celebration July 6-8, 2023. Contributed / "Logsleds to Snowmobiles"

"Logsleds" says Barclay decided to move his post to higher ground in 1876, purchasing land between Wilson, Walden, Barclay and Pine River townships. This became the current location of Pine River .

The original trading post location, which will be featured in tours from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, is farther south and west from the city's current location.

In 1878, Barclay married Amarilla Spracklin, someone rumored to possibly be the "madam" to lonely travelers in the area. She has since become recognized as the first permanent white woman settler living on the Pine River.

It would be 15 years before another took up residence there. Until 1881 at least, Barclay's ranch was the only permanent habitat between Gull Lake and Leech Lake.

They had a child together in 1880, George Alexander Barclay.

The elder Barclay permanently bound Pine River's foundation in industry, travel and trade, a distinction that continues today. Not only was his ranch a haven for traveling loggers and railroaders, he was also well regarded by indigenous Native Americans.

He was considered honest in his trading of guns, knives, beads, tobacco and food for furs, game and other products, and he gained their respect for that fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community germinated from there, attracting permanent resident farmers in addition to the mobile loggers. Pine River was one of two official post office stops established between Brainerd and the Leech Lake Trail, with one in Pine River and another in a budding community called "Hackensack."

By 1889, the first Cass County schools were constructed, including one in a remodeled building on the Barclay Ranch. Its first students were Indigenous children.

Jefferson G. Dawes became Ammarilla Barclay's second husband after George Angus Barclay was shot and killed in his own hotel on Oct. 29, 1898. Contributed / "Logsleds to Snowmobiles"

Lumberman Frederick Wyerhaeuser began to expand local railroad routes with the Northern Pacific Railroad. To that effect, a sluice dam was first authorized in 1890 at the exit of Norway Lake, only a half mile north of the Barclays, likely at the location of today's dam.

Pressure grew in 1892 to formally establish the county. Barclay and many others opposed organization at first, out of concern that they would pay taxes similar to those seen in Crow Wing County.

Barclay opposed an effort by some to be annexed into Crow Wing County by petition. The petition passed, and until it was reversed by the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1898, Pine River and Pillager were both annexed into Crow Wing County along with surrounding territories.

By that time, Cass County was officially organized.

Barclay had decided to support the organization as a means of preventing the county from becoming split up by annexation, as part had already been annexed into Hubbard County.

Barclay and others attempted to form a convention to set the county seat in Pine River, attempting to usurp the default seat in Walker, which was then a logging boom town only a year old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lumber barons had a stranglehold of local politics and had declared the city the seat of the county. The southern portion of the county failed to outvote the north, though it had a higher population, and failed to reach an agreement on any single policy at all before breaking up.

By 1890, Pine River had grown, as had Barclay's property. He now had a hotel, saloon and store, and the prosperous Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railway ran straight through Barclay's camp.

He became a beacon of local wealth and was seen by newspapers as a "prosperous pioneer." The name "Pine River" was still held only by the nearby river and township, as the city was not officially incorporated.

It was considered a violent, wild place with fights and shootings aplenty, and there was little to no law enforcement.

Population ballooned in 1893, when unemployed workers migrated by train to logging camps in the area. "Logsleds" says: "There were more people than jobs," and the unemployed contributed to growing violence and holdups of tote teams hauling goods for the Backus Lumber Company.

When Cass County was beginning to officially organize, Barclay got the idea to incorporate his trading post and camp into an official village.

But he never got to see that plan come to fruition when he became a victim of his town's growing violence.

On Oct. 29, 1898, Barclay was shot and killed in the lobby of his hotel. Two men — Hayford and Bebo — were indicted for the murder. Hayford never went to trial, and Bebo was acquitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarilla then married Jefferson G. Dawes, a flour salesman and surveyor. Dawes continued Barclay's ambition and platted the town of Pine River, becoming the town's first mayor as well.

Barclay was buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd with the inscription, "A good man is known by his works," on the grave marker.

Many things needed to happen to grow Pine River to the city it is today. Some of the city's founders arrived in 1893 with other traveling migrants.

Years later, families came to Pine River and created the downtown that shoppers recognize today.

Among them were the Andersons and Bueckerses, who opened grocery stores; the Gardiners, who ran hardware stores; the Brezinskys, who started the Cedarwood Motel; the Shamps, who ran a popular meat market for years; and various families who have run the local bakery.

There were also various backbone businesses that employed many area residents and brought valuable industry.

Dairy was once a large part of Pine River's identity. Land O' Lakes first came to Pine River in 1949, and John Stranne opened Cloverleaf Dairy in 1970 to support that industry.

Similarly, Durkee Manufacturing, built in 1940, once employed many in the construction of wood products like pallets, reels and hog feeders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1928, farmers had a place to bring their cucumbers with the founding of the Wefelmeyer Pickle Factory.

Of course, many of the names behind Pine River's big business explosion have moved on. There are different owners for the bakery. The former clinic is a restaurant. And Shamps is now a canvas shop.

The businesses that once served as large employers have also changed.

Though the dairies, pickle factory and Durkee are no longer around, Pine River is still tied to its dedication to the outdoors, travel and industry.

The city is home to three travel trailer companies on major highways leading in and out of town, a lumber company and now a new generation of business owners in almost every building on Barclay Avenue, the city's main street, ready to carry the torch of those who owned the buildings before them and make the town founders proud.

Pine River 150th Celebration

Thursday, July 6



Noon-6 p.m .: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

.: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. Noon-3 p.m. : Historic Pine River Depot is open for visitors.

: Historic Pine River Depot is open for visitors. 1, 2 and 3 p.m. : Tours of the Pine Ridge Cemetery.

: Tours of the Pine Ridge Cemetery. 1-2 p.m.: Tours at the original Barclay Trading Post.

Friday, July 7



9 a.m.-6 p.m. : Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. : Rhubarb Fest.

: Rhubarb Fest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. : Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church.

: Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. : Pine River United Methodist Church tour with historical information.

: Pine River United Methodist Church tour with historical information. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. : Wefelmeyer Picklefest featuring vendors, food trucks, contests, a pickle passport, local history, music, free photo booth and more.

: Wefelmeyer Picklefest featuring vendors, food trucks, contests, a pickle passport, local history, music, free photo booth and more. 1-5 p.m. : Historic depot opens.

: Historic depot opens. 2:30-5:30 p.m. : Farmers market opens.

: Farmers market opens. 6-10 p.m.: Live music at the Damsite Supper Club.

Live music at the Damsite Supper Club. 7 p.m.: Variety show at the school.

Saturday, July 8



ADVERTISEMENT

8-11 a.m. : Lions Club pancake breakfast.

: Lions Club pancake breakfast. 9-11 a.m. : Pine River-Backus All School Reunion.

: Pine River-Backus All School Reunion. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. : Rhubarb fest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

: Rhubarb fest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. : Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church.

: Quilt show and demonstrations at First Lutheran Church. 10 a.m. : Tacos at Pine River United Methodist Church.

: Tacos at Pine River United Methodist Church. 11 a.m. : Parade in downtown Pine River.

: Parade in downtown Pine River. Noon-3 p.m. : Free kids games with prizes near the dam.

: Free kids games with prizes near the dam. Noon-3 p.m. : Car show at the fairgrounds.

: Car show at the fairgrounds. 1-4 p.m. : Open house at the airport.

: Open house at the airport. 5 p.m.: Variety show at Pine River-Backus School.

Sunday, July 9

9 a.m.-noon: Pine River American Legion Auxiliary breakfast.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.