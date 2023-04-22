99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
150 trees to be sold for Pine River's 150 years

Families may help support the sesquicentennial and the environment at the same time

pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Submitted
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Sharon Gensmer and the Pine River 150th Celebration Committee are selling 150 trees to support the upcoming celebration of Pine River's 150 years.

For $5, people may pick up a tree at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Those who wish to sign up for volunteer planting day Saturday, May 13, courtesy of Boy Scout Troop #73, may do so.

Those who choose not to plant their own tree will receive a certificate with a GPS location of the tree they sponsor.

Trees may be sponsored in memory of a loved one.

There are 100 white pine, 25 black spruce and 25 burr oak available. All recipients are required to agree to use the call-before-you-dig program by calling Gopher State One Call at 811 several days before planting.

More information may be available at call811.com/811-in-your-state.

The 150th Celebration Committee is purchasing trees through the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District.

For more information on the program, email familytreeproject150@gmail.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
