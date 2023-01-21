STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
15 inches of ice means Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2023 is officially a go Jan. 28

33rd annual contest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay

Ice Fishing Extravaganza 15 inches.JPG
A hole drilled in the ice on the edge of the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza contest site on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay measured 15 inches Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 21, 2023 11:36 AM
NISSWA — 15 inches of ice.

"We made our mark. We are good to go to have our contest," Crow Wing County Sheriff's Recreation Sgt. Brad Thesing said Saturday, Jan. 21, to a group of Brainerd Jaycees gathered on the Gull Lake ice on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.

Extravaganza Chair Tad Johnson drilled a hole in the ice Saturday morning, Jan. 21, and Thesing measured it at the 15 inches. The Jaycees on the ice cheered the news.

Ice Fishing Extravaganza drill hole.JPG
Tad Johnson, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair, drills a hole in the ice of Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023, as Brad Thesing, recreation sergeant with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, stands by with a ruler to measure the ice thickness.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair co-chair.JPG
Tad Johnson, left, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair; Brad Thesing, recreation sergeant with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office; and Katherine Thoennes, exravaganza co-chair, pose near the 15-inch hole drilled in the Gull Lake ice Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on Hole-in-the-Day Bay, where thousands of anglers will gather in hopes of winning prizes and supporting area charities.

The official ice check originally was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, but it was decided to wait a few more days for cold temperatures to make more ice.

"We were hoping for more ice by this time. With the warm weather, things kind of came to a standstill as far as making ice," Thesing said in an email Thursday. "Now with the temps tapering off it should be making ice again."

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Jaycees group.JPG
A group of Brainerd Jaycees gathered on the Gull Lake ice Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023, for an official ice check. From left are Sheena Ziegler, Mary and Tad Johnson with son Frank, Brandon Hedlund, Sean Kelly, and Benji and Katherine Thoennes with daughter Brixley.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Indeed, high temperatures in the days leading up to the contest are forecast in the mid-20s, dropping to 16 by Friday and 9 on contest day Saturday.

Overnight lows are predicted to drop to 10-11 degrees, and to 4 Thursday night and zero Friday night.

Contest tickets, along with raffle tickets and Catch of the Day tickets, can be purchased at Fleet Farm and local Brainerd area outlets as well as the Extravaganza website:  icefishing.org .

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
