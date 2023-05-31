140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School

PEQUOT LAKES — Summer, mortarboards and Patriot Pride were in the air as more than 140 Pequot Lakes High School seniors received their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony Friday, May 26.

Graduates took to the Patriot football field on a warm Friday evening — greeted by Principal Aaron Nelson and a bleacher full of family, friends and well-wishers — as they were celebrated for completing this step of their academic careers.

Upon being announced as graduates, the Pequot Lakes Class of 2023 toss their caps into the air on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Brea Eckes and Quinn Trottier teamed up to give the senior address, reminding their classmates to enjoy this time in their lives. The school band performed a song called "Choose Joy" and the concert choir sang "For Good" from "Wicked."

Cum laude graduates are Lillian Blomer, Matthew Foster, Dana Hammer, Tyler Hushagen, Janey Janousek, Grace Jordan, Eli Laposky, Grant Loge, Kade Mudgett, Sophia Nordby, Sophia Resch, Charles Schiessl, Joshua Stark, Ethan Stohr, Lucas Taylor, Caleb Toftness and Sawyer Seidler.

Leo Bolz-Andolshek hugs his mother, school board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek, as he receives his diploma on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Summa cum laude graduates are Rose Aldridge, Maria Bance, Levi Barnes, Darby Boelter, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Veronica Broskovetz, Amelia Dvorak, Brea Eckes, Brandt Gallaway, Kaitlyn Geschwill, Christopher Hankins, Amber Hidde, Tristen Hoffard, Macy Jackson, Emmett Johnson, Gavin Kennen, Tabitha Kibwaa, Morgan Krieger, Kelbee Lampi, Avery Larson, Riggs Magnuson, Abigail Martin, Maci Martini, Kaitlyn Millner, Payton Mudgett, Alyssa Nelson, Carter Nolan, Dane Peterson, Joselyn Rinio, Parker Schott, Angelina Schultz, Micah Sullivan, Alexis Triebenbach, Quinn Trottier and Ashley Wallin.

Tabitha Kibwaa receives her diploma during the Pequot Lakes High School graduation on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Kaitlyn Geschwill is all smiles as she receives her diploma on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

