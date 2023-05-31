140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School
The Class of '23 received diplomas Friday, May 26
PEQUOT LAKES — Summer, mortarboards and Patriot Pride were in the air as more than 140 Pequot Lakes High School seniors received their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony Friday, May 26.
Graduates took to the Patriot football field on a warm Friday evening — greeted by Principal Aaron Nelson and a bleacher full of family, friends and well-wishers — as they were celebrated for completing this step of their academic careers.
Brea Eckes and Quinn Trottier teamed up to give the senior address, reminding their classmates to enjoy this time in their lives. The school band performed a song called "Choose Joy" and the concert choir sang "For Good" from "Wicked."
Cum laude graduates are Lillian Blomer, Matthew Foster, Dana Hammer, Tyler Hushagen, Janey Janousek, Grace Jordan, Eli Laposky, Grant Loge, Kade Mudgett, Sophia Nordby, Sophia Resch, Charles Schiessl, Joshua Stark, Ethan Stohr, Lucas Taylor, Caleb Toftness and Sawyer Seidler.
Summa cum laude graduates are Rose Aldridge, Maria Bance, Levi Barnes, Darby Boelter, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Veronica Broskovetz, Amelia Dvorak, Brea Eckes, Brandt Gallaway, Kaitlyn Geschwill, Christopher Hankins, Amber Hidde, Tristen Hoffard, Macy Jackson, Emmett Johnson, Gavin Kennen, Tabitha Kibwaa, Morgan Krieger, Kelbee Lampi, Avery Larson, Riggs Magnuson, Abigail Martin, Maci Martini, Kaitlyn Millner, Payton Mudgett, Alyssa Nelson, Carter Nolan, Dane Peterson, Joselyn Rinio, Parker Schott, Angelina Schultz, Micah Sullivan, Alexis Triebenbach, Quinn Trottier and Ashley Wallin.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .
ADVERTISEMENT