STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

13-year-old wins Ice Fishing Extravaganza

The temperature hovered right around zero degrees throughout the afternoon.

Extravaganza 2023 1.JPG
Zac Padrnos, left, is congratulated on stage after catching a 9.45-pound walleye to win the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 28, 2023 05:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — Thousands of anglers took to Hole In The Day Bay for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 28, but in the end, the winner of the brand new Ford truck can’t even drive it for a few years.

Zac Padrnos, 13, of Hutchinson reeled in a 9.45-walleye – nearly four pounds larger than any fish caught on Saturday – to become one of the youngest winners in Extravaganza history.

“I had a wax worm on with two-pound test line,” Padrnos said. “I just started jigging in front of it and as soon as I set the hook, it just started pulling the drag so I knew it was pretty big.”

It was Padrnos’ second time participating in the tournament, and his walleye was one of 151 fish caught.

The temperature hovered right around zero degrees throughout the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BRAINERD JAYCEES ICE FISHING EXTRAVAGANZANISSWAGULL LAKEFISHING
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Echo Journal e-editions Jan. 19-24, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Jan. 19-25, 2023, Echo Journal headlines from our e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Faith in Action volunteer.jpg
Local
Faith in Action for Cass County honors Hackensack volunteer
Craig Wadzink has been volunteering since 2018
January 28, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
012823-x-country-skiing-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Lake Country Nordic Ski Club announces ski schedule for Pine River-Backus area
Group enjoys the outdoors throughout winter season
January 28, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
012823-police-blotter-theft-winter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 28, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal