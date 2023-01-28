13-year-old wins Ice Fishing Extravaganza

NISSWA — Thousands of anglers took to Hole In The Day Bay for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 28, but in the end, the winner of the brand new Ford truck can’t even drive it for a few years.

Zac Padrnos, 13, of Hutchinson reeled in a 9.45-walleye – nearly four pounds larger than any fish caught on Saturday – to become one of the youngest winners in Extravaganza history.

“I had a wax worm on with two-pound test line,” Padrnos said. “I just started jigging in front of it and as soon as I set the hook, it just started pulling the drag so I knew it was pretty big.”

It was Padrnos’ second time participating in the tournament, and his walleye was one of 151 fish caught.

The temperature hovered right around zero degrees throughout the afternoon.