$1,647 donated to Hackensack Lending Library

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 presented a check for $1,647.37 to the Hackensack Lending Library for their building fund.

The auxiliary received the funds from the Thielke-Whitmore Give Back Foundation.

Bruce Whitmore, TASC Enterprise shared services officer, who is responsible for donations to Auxiliary Unit 202, requested his donations be used to help the Hackensack community focusing on diversity, equity or inclusion.

This is the second year the auxiliary has donated Give Back Foundation funds to the lending library.