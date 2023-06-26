Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

$1,647 donated to Hackensack Lending Library

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary makes the donation

Lending Library Donation 2023.jpg
Presenting and receiving a donation to the Hackensack Lending Library are, from left: Hackensack American Legion Auxiiary Unit 202 Treasurer Maryellen Morley; Unit 202 Give Back Foundation Committee members Diana Slinkard and Nancy Albrecht; Hackensack Lending Library board member Shirley Frederick, also a library founder and Unit 202 member; Maggie McGill, Hackensack Lending Library board president; and Bruce Whitmore, TASC Enterprise shared services officer.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 presented a check for $1,647.37 to the Hackensack Lending Library for their building fund.

The auxiliary received the funds from the Thielke-Whitmore Give Back Foundation.

Read more local area news

Bruce Whitmore, TASC Enterprise shared services officer, who is responsible for donations to Auxiliary Unit 202, requested his donations be used to help the Hackensack community focusing on diversity, equity or inclusion.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

This is the second year the auxiliary has donated Give Back Foundation funds to the lending library.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
4023540+0222_Pine-River-Backus-School.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School recognized for behavior intervention program
June 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Scholarship recipient Legion 2023.jpeg
Local
Hackensack American Legion awards memorial scholarship
June 25, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Central Lakes College names dean's list, president's list students
June 25, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Legion Quilts of Honor June 17, 2023.JPG
Local
5 Pequot Lakes veterans receive Quilts of Honor
June 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Bryan Welk
Local
Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for scams
June 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
062423-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:57 AM