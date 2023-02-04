99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
$1,000 scholarships available for engineering, robotics, welding, machine tool technology

Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance Scholarships are good for more than just tuition

lakes-area-mfg-alliance.jpg
Photo from Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 04, 2023 05:57 AM
Graduating high school students in central Minnesota who plan to attend postsecondary education can apply for a $1,000 scholarship to help cover costs for tuition, books, school supplies or other educationally related materials while seeking a certificate or degree in a manufacturing related field.

Application deadline is March 31. More information is available at https://www.bridgesconnection.org/manufscholar/ with an application available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2SW2K6R.

In addition to being a soon-to-graduate student with a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale, applicants must be enrolling as a full-time student at an accredited college or university and be a U.S. citizen, and a current resident of the counties of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd or Wadena.

Most important, interested students must be pursuing a degree in a qualifying manufacturing related major.

Studies in engineering, robotics, welding, mechatronics and machine tool technology are examples of career fields that qualify. A more in-depth listing is available on the application site.

“Unlike many scholarships, these funds may be used for more than just tuition," Deborah Hoel, president of the Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance, said in a news release. "It can help cover the costs of books, tools or other educationally related materials, supplies or expenses.”

