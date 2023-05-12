99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake City Council supports CSAHs 66-3 road project as proposed

On 4-1 vote, council sends its blessing of 2024 road improvement project to Crow Wing County Board

Crosslake City Council County Roads 3 and 66 improvement ideas.png
This map shows the County Roads 3 and 66 intersection and project corridor for improvements planned in 2024.
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The engineers’ preferred alternative for the proposed County Roads 66 and 3 intersection project scheduled for 2024 received the Crosslake City Council’s stamp of approval Monday, May 8.

Council member Jackson Purfeerst cast the only vote in opposition, saying he didn’t think all the puzzle pieces were set and too many people don’t support the preferred alternative. He said after the meeting he doesn’t support the roundabout.

Read more on the proposed CSAHS 3 and 66 project in Crosslake

The Crow Wing County Board will make an ultimate decision Tuesday, May 23. The council has no decision-making power on this project — it’s a county project — but adopted a resolution in support of it.

The preferred alternative includes a roundabout at the intersection and removes parking on the east side of CSAH 66 between Swann Drive and Bald Eagle Trail to allow space for a boulevard.

Read more Crosslake City Council news

The project aims to improve vehicle safety, pedestrian safety, water quality and stormwater infrastructure.

County Highway Engineer Tim Bray said they need to move forward with the project so need final decisions.

When asked, Bray said they would do everything possible not to have the project stretch through the whole summer of 2024 and all three major summer holidays.

Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023 Mary Dischinger.png
Mary Dischinger talks to the Crosslake City Council on Monday, May 8, 2023, about the proposed roundabout for the County State Aid Highways 3 and 66 intersection, a proposed 2024 road improvement project.
Screenshot / Nancy Vogt

During the open forum at the beginning of the meeting, resident Mary Dischinger asked the council not to support a roundabout at the intersection for various reasons.

Business owner Pat Netko asked that CSAH 66 somehow remain open during the project.

“Keeping the road open is a major consideration for whatever is decided tonight,” she said.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

She thanked the city engineer and county highway engineer for the bypass for the County Roads 3 and 11 roundabout project taking place now. “It’s easy. It's great. It’s tarred. It’s not disruptive,” she said.

Also, Netko said, the city needs more parking.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

