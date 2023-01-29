Senior Meals: Pine River site menus listed for Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Jan. 30-Feb. 3
- Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
- Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
- Wednesday: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli florets, pears, breadstick, Jell-O.
- Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie.
- Friday: Beef lasagna, carrots, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, dessert.
