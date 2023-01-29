STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Pine River site menus listed for Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 29, 2023 03:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. 30-Feb. 3

  • Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli florets, pears, breadstick, Jell-O.
  • Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie.
  • Friday: Beef lasagna, carrots, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, dessert.
Related Topics: PINE RIVERFOOD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
012823.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Hibiscus leaves yellowing, should you stress an apple tree, grass seed longevity
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions on hibiscus plants, beating apple trees and how long grass seeds will last.
January 28, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
012823.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Manitoba’s Prairie Garden book series is a must-have
If it plays well in Winnipeg, it’ll be a hit in Fargo, and all points within planting distance.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
012823-last-windrow-chicken-eggs.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Back on the farm, we sold eggs for 30 cents a dozen
And it was a lot of work to get those eggs
January 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
card-games-4-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River 500 game winners listed for Jan. 17, 2023
Play 500 in Pine River or bridge in Ideal Township
January 28, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal