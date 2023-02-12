99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Pine River site menus listed for Feb. 13-17, 2023

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 13-17

  • Monday: Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, carrots, applesauce, coffeecake.
  • Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, blushing pears, dinner roll with margarine, Valentine’s Day dessert.
  • Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
  • Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, pudding.
Related Topics: PINE RIVERFOOD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
021223-cracker-barrel-selfishness.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The Art of Selfishness
A review of thoughts presented by David Seabury.
February 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
021223-faith-gods-valentine.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: God's valentine
Look to the love of God this Valentine's Day season
February 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Roger Graaten
lemon tree Feb. 11, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Lemon tree indoors, preventing squirrel damage, potatoes in a tire tower
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions about pruning an indoor lemon tree, preventing squirrel damage, and growing potatoes in a tire tower.
February 11, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
021123-last-windrow-water-woes.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Water was on my mind
A reflection on the value of water
February 11, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky