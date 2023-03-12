Senior Meals: Pine River nutrition site menus listed for March 13-17, 2023
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
March 13-17
- Monday: Liver or pepper steak, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
- Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
- Wednesday: Mexican tortilla bake, corn and black beans, cinnamon apples, dessert.
- Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
- Friday: Smothered pork loin, boiled potatoes and cabbage, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lime Jell-O with whipped topping.
ADVERTISEMENT