6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Pine River nutrition site menus listed for March 13-17, 2023

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 12, 2023 04:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 13-17

  • Monday: Liver or pepper steak, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Mexican tortilla bake, corn and black beans, cinnamon apples, dessert.
  • Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Smothered pork loin, boiled potatoes and cabbage, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lime Jell-O with whipped topping.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
031223-cracker-barrel-crumbling-legacy.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: No touchstones
March 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
031223-faith-food-for-need.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Help those struggling with food insecurity
March 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
031323-Chefs-Hat-slow-cooker.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Craving the flavor of summer
March 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Echo Journal e-paper highlights March 1-7, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read e-edition headlines from March 2-8, 2023
March 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
031123-last-windrow-spring-gardening.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Be patient; soon it will be time to garden outside
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr