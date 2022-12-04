Senior Meals: Pine River nutrition site menus listed for Dec. 5-9, 2022
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Dec. 5-9
- Monday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, warm cinnamon applesauce, dessert.
- Tuesday: Smothered pork loin, baked potato with sour cream, corn, dinner roll with margarine, fruit.
- Wednesday: Chicken chow mein with brown rice, broccoli, fruit, cookie.
- Thursday: Goulash, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, breadstick.
- Friday: Hamburger with cheese on a bun, glazed carrots, vegetarian baked beans, dessert.
