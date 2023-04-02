99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Senior Meals: Pine River nutrition site menus for April 3-7, 2023, listed

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

April 3-7

  • Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding.
  • Wednesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie.
  • Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, corn, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Friday: Fish, seasoned potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, banana or fresh fruit.
