Senior Meals: Pine River nutrition site menus for April 3-7, 2023, listed
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
April 3-7
- Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert.
- Tuesday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding.
- Wednesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie.
- Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, corn, peaches, bread with margarine.
- Friday: Fish, seasoned potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, banana or fresh fruit.
ADVERTISEMENT