Senior Meals: Pine River menus listed for Jan. 16-20, 2023
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Jan. 16-20
- Monday: Mexican tortilla bake, corn and black beans, cinnamon apples, dessert.
- Tuesday: Chicken a la king, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brown rice, Jell-O with whipped topping.
- Wednesday: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, dessert
- Thursday: Pork loin, candied yam, steamed California Normandy vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
- Friday: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, bread with margarine, apple brown Betty.
