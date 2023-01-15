99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Pine River menus listed for Jan. 16-20, 2023

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 15, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. 16-20

  • Monday: Mexican tortilla bake, corn and black beans, cinnamon apples, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Chicken a la king, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brown rice, Jell-O with whipped topping.
  • Wednesday: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, dessert
  • Thursday: Pork loin, candied yam, steamed California Normandy vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Friday: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, bread with margarine, apple brown Betty.
Related Topics: PINE RIVERFOOD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
011523-cracker-barrel-then-what.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Night thoughts
Columnist Craig Nagel discusses death
January 15, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
Prayer plant with brown leaf tips.jpg
Lifestyle
What might cause brown tips on houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about the possible causes of brown tips on houseplant leaves, if wood ash can safely be applied to gardens, and more.
January 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
011423-last-windrow-tablet-farming.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Thoughts on modern technology
John Wetrosky gives his thoughts on some of the technology of today
January 14, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
011423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Monitor now for rabbit activity to save a tree or shrub’s life
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler explains that after snow arrives rabbits turn to nibbling twigs of shrubs and the bark of trees, especially young trees and types with smooth, thin bark.
January 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler