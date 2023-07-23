6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

July 24-28

  • Monday: Goulash, corn, tropical fruit, bread with margarine.
  • Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fresh fruit.
  • Thursday: Hamburger with cheese on a bun, glazed carrots, tater tots, dessert.
  • Friday: Ham and turkey chef salad, breadstick, fresh orange, dessert.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
