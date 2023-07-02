Senior Meals: Menus listed for Pine River nutrition site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
July 3-7
- Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, orange.
- Tuesday: Kitchen closed for Fourth of July holiday.
- Wednesday: Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, corn chips, apple, dessert.
- Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit.
- Friday: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, vegetarian baked beans, warm fruit crisp.
