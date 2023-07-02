Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

July 3-7

  • Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, orange.
  • Tuesday: Kitchen closed for Fourth of July holiday.
  • Wednesday: Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, corn chips, apple, dessert.
  • Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit.
  • Friday: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, vegetarian baked beans, warm fruit crisp.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
