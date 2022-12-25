Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Senior Meals: Menus listed for Dec. 26-30, 2022, meals

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 25, 2022 04:01 AM
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Dec. 26-30

  • Monday: Kitchen closed for Christmas holiday.
  • Tuesday: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, vegetarian baked beans, warm fruit crisp.
  • Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, romaine salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, warm apple slices with raisins.
  • Thursday: Meatballs in marinara, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, breadstick, Jell-O with whipped topping.
  • Friday: Brat, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, bread slice with margarine, dessert.
