Senior Meals: Menus listed for Dec. 26-30, 2022, meals
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Dec. 26-30
- Monday: Kitchen closed for Christmas holiday.
- Tuesday: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, vegetarian baked beans, warm fruit crisp.
- Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, romaine salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, warm apple slices with raisins.
- Thursday: Meatballs in marinara, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, breadstick, Jell-O with whipped topping.
- Friday: Brat, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, bread slice with margarine, dessert.
