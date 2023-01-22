STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Menus for Jan. 23-27, 2023, listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 22, 2023 04:01 AM
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Jan. 23-27

  • Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding.
  • Wednesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie.
  • Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, warm cinnamon applesauce, dessert.
