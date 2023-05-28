99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: May 29-June 2, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

May 29-June 2

  • Monday: Kitchen closed for Memorial Day.
  • Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
  • Thursday: Ham salad on a bun, pea salad, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Chicken a la king, brown rice, broccoli cuts, fruit cocktail, cookie.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

