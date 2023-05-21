99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: May 22-26, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

May 22-26

  • Monday: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, garlic breadstick.
  • Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar.
  • Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato salad, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked fish, pasta salad, California Normandy vegetables, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
