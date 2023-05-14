99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: May 15-19, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

May 15-19

  • Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, tropical fruit.
  • Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Chicken salad sandwich on a bun, fruit cocktail, Jell-O.
  • Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, coleslaw, pineapple chunks, cookie.
  • Friday: Turkey Alfredo with pasta, carrots, pears, garlic breadstick, dessert.
