Senior Meals: May 15-19, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 15-19
- Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, tropical fruit.
- Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
- Wednesday: Chicken salad sandwich on a bun, fruit cocktail, Jell-O.
- Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, coleslaw, pineapple chunks, cookie.
- Friday: Turkey Alfredo with pasta, carrots, pears, garlic breadstick, dessert.
ADVERTISEMENT