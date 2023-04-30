Senior Meals: May 1-5, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
May 1-5
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
- Tuesday: Pork loin, candied yam, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, bar.
- Wednesday: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, pudding.
- Thursday: Taco salad with sour cream and salsa, fruit, dinner roll with butter, dessert.
- Friday: Liver or pepper steak, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
