Senior Meals: May 1-5, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 3:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

May 1-5

  • Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Pork loin, candied yam, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, pudding.
  • Thursday: Taco salad with sour cream and salsa, fruit, dinner roll with butter, dessert.
  • Friday: Liver or pepper steak, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
