Senior Meals: March 6-10, 2023, senior menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 05, 2023 04:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

March 6-10

  • Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli florets, pears, breadstick, Jell-O.
  • Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie.
  • Friday: Beef lasagna, carrots, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, dessert.
