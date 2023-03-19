99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: March 20-24, 2023, Pine River site menus listed

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 20-24

  • Monday: Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, carrots, applesauce, coffeecake.
  • Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
  • Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, pudding.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
031923-faith-revival.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: 'Will you not revive us again?' (Psalm 85:6)
March 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor John Just
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: March 7, 2023, Pine River 500 scores
March 18, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Reader Carol H. has grown 11 plants from geranium cuttings over the winter. She asks gardening columnist Don Kinzler if it's time to cut them back.
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Geraniums from cuttings, pruning burning bush, planting fruit trees
March 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031923-faith-revival.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: 'Will you not revive us again?' (Psalm 85:6)
March 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor John Just
John Carlson
Exclusive
Local
Lake Country Faces: New Pine River Chamber director is a philanthropist who retired young
March 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
yurts (2).JPG
Exclusive
Local
Looking to downsize? Consider a yurt
March 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr