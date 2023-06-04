99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: June 5-9, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

June 5-9

  • Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Pork loin, candied yam, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Liver or pepper steak, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
  • Thursday: Chef’s salad, vegetables, fruit, muffin, dessert.
  • Friday: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread with margarine, pudding.
