Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: June 26-30, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 26-30

  • Monday: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, garlic breadstick.
  • Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar.
  • Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
062523-faith-heavenly-fathers-day.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Father's Day, what does it mean to you?
June 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Roger Braaten
062423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Maples turning yellow an ongoing problem
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
062423-last-windrow-gravel-grouse.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road
June 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062423-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:57 AM
Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Community
Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides
June 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Meredith Sommers
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
062123-susan-mezzenga.jpg
Local
Family remembers Susan Mezzenga for her positive attitude
June 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt