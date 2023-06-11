99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: June 12-16, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meals-1-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 12-16

  • Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding.
  • Wednesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie.
  • Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, corn, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Friday: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, banana or fresh fruit.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
rose slug sawfly June 10, 2023.jpeg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Rose insect, holes in green bean leaves, watering conundrum
June 10, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
061023.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Tools to make gardening easier
June 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
061023-last-windrow-doctor-says.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Doctor's words lead to a good chuckle, I think
June 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Business Bites: C&C Boat Works in Crosslake sold; Backus Dollar General to be remodeled
June 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
071021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks public comment for commercial storage shed project
June 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal