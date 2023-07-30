Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

July 31-Aug. 4

  • Monday: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, fruit.
  • Tuesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine.
  • Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, corn, bread with margarine, dessert.
  • Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea and cheese salad, tropical fruit.
  • Friday: Ham pasta salad, marinated vegetables, fruit, dessert.
