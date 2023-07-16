Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: July 17-21, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

July 17-21

  • Monday: Beef and bean burrito bake with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, pears, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pears, Texas toast, cookie.
  • Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, carrots, pineapple.
  • Thursday: Pork loin, yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert.
  • Friday: Chicken pasta salad, sliced cucumbers, fruit salad, dessert.
