Senior Meals: July 10-14, 2023 menus listed for Pine River nutrition site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 10-14
- Monday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, baked potato, Jell-O with whipped topping.
- Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine.
- Wednesday: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, dessert.
- Thursday: Brat on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.
- Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
ADVERTISEMENT