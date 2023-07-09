Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: July 10-14, 2023 menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

July 10-14

  • Monday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, baked potato, Jell-O with whipped topping.
  • Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine.
  • Wednesday: Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, dessert.
  • Thursday: Brat on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.
  • Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
