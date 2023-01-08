Senior Meals: Jan. 9-13, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Jan. 9-13
- Monday: Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, carrots, applesauce, coffeecake.
- Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
- Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
- Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, cookie.
- Friday: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, pudding.
