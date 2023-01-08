99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Jan. 9-13, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-1-metro.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 08, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. 9-13

  • Monday: Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, carrots, applesauce, coffeecake.
  • Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
  • Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, California Normandy vegetables, bread with margarine, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, pudding.
Related Topics: PINE RIVERFOOD
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
Orchid, Jan. 7, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Is melted snow good for watering houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about orchids blooming in the winter, the cause of holes in potatoes, and whether melted snow is better than tap water for houseplants.
January 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
010723.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the 2023 All-America Selections winners.
January 07, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
010723-last-windrow-journalism.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: The good and the bad
An experience with a college journalism professor.
January 07, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 results from Dec. 27, 2022, in Pine River listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
January 07, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal