Lifestyle
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Meals: Jan. 2-6, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 01, 2023 04:01 AM
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Jan. 2-6

  • Monday: Closed for New Year’s Day.
  • Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
Related Topics: PINE RIVERFOOD
