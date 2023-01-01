Senior Meals: Jan. 2-6, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jan. 2-6
- Monday: Closed for New Year’s Day.
- Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
- Wednesday: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
- Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
- Friday: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
With another year of gardening in the books, columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the three questions he received most often from fellow gardeners this year.
Members Only
You'll save a lot of money and the lyrics really do work
Most of us were delighted to see spring moisture and cool temperatures after the hot drought of 2021, but too much of a good thing led to a late spring with soggy, cold soil and delayed planting."